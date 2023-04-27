Bam Margera turns himself in amid statewide manhunt for alleged assault

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania - Jackass star Bam Margera turned himself in to law enforcement, ending a statewide manhunt for an alleged assault.

According to NBC News, Margera turned himself over to Pennsylvania State Police in Avondale on Thursday.

Bam was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to assault charges.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday for the star after he allegedly got into a physical confrontation with his brother Jess, who suffered minor injuries.

The criminal complaint says that Margera punched Jess in the face as he "threatened to kill everyone in the house."

Bam fled the scene shortly before officers arrived.

Jess has shared updates on social media, claiming that Bam "has been up for about a week" and is "hallucinating."

"He is a danger to himself and anyone around him," Jess said, adding that he hopes his brother will "get help."