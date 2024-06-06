Bebe Rexha threatens to sue fans over thrown objects: "I would love to become richer"
Green Bay, Wisconsin - Singer Bebe Rexha was once again targeted by objects thrown by concertgoers at a recent show, but this time, she's ready to fight back.
During a show in Green Bay over the weekend, there was yet another incident, as seen in footage circulating on TikTok.
The 34-year-old halted the show after objects were thrown again, calling for the offender to be taken out of the venue.
"He's ruining the show for everyone. We gotta not do this again," she said, per TMZ.
In another clip, Rexha was heard threatening legal action against any fan who throws things on stage.
"If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges on the other guy," she said. "I would love to become richer!"
Rexha was referring to an incident in June of last year in which an attendee threw a cell phone at her. The phone hit her in the eye, ultimately sending her to the hospital to get stitches for the wound.
The man who threw the phone was later arrested and charged with assault.
As one fan explained on TikTok, the Meant to Be artist had to stop the Green Bay show twice due to people throwing things, and several attendees were escorted out.
