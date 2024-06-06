Bebe Rexha threatens to sue fans over thrown objects: "I would love to become richer"

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Singer Bebe Rexha was once again targeted by objects thrown by concertgoers at a recent show, but this time, she's ready to fight back.

Singer Bebe Rexha threatened legal action against concertgoers who threw objects on stage at her recent performance. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@beberexha & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During a show in Green Bay over the weekend, there was yet another incident, as seen in footage circulating on TikTok.

The 34-year-old halted the show after objects were thrown again, calling for the offender to be taken out of the venue.

"He's ruining the show for everyone. We gotta not do this again," she said, per TMZ.

In another clip, Rexha was heard threatening legal action against any fan who throws things on stage.

"If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges on the other guy," she said. "I would love to become richer!"



Rexha was referring to an incident in June of last year in which an attendee threw a cell phone at her. The phone hit her in the eye, ultimately sending her to the hospital to get stitches for the wound.

The man who threw the phone was later arrested and charged with assault.