Bebe Rexha hospitalized after fan's phone thrown at her during concert

New York, New York - Singer Bebe Rexha was rushed off the stage to seek medical attention after a concertgoer tossed their phone at her, hitting her sharply above the eye.

The 33-year-old was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan on Sunday night when the show took a scary turn.

As seen in a viral video shared by a fan, Rexha was hit in the face by a cell phone thrown by another concertgoer. Her team quickly rushed to the stage after she fell to her knees in pain.

Per WABC, a 27-year-old man named Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault after it was determined he intentionally threw the phone at her.

After the incident, Rexha was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, where she reportedly received several stitches.

On Monday, the Meant to Be artist updated fans with a pair of photos on Instagram revealing the extent of the injury. "Im good," she captioned the snaps, which showed off a black eye and cut by her eyebrow.

Footage of the incident swiftly circulated online on Sunday night as social media users decried the disturbing rise of alarming behavior at concerts.