Brad Pitt's F1 movie races into theaters – but is it a box office hit?

Los Angeles, California - F1: The Movie , starring Brad Pitt as a washed-up Formula One driver who gets one last shot at redemption, sped to the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend with $55.6 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt as a washed-up Formula One driver who gets one last shot at redemption, sped to the top of the North American box office. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

"This is an outstanding opening for an original action sports drama," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, noting that both critics and audiences have loved the racing film from Apple and Warner Bros.

How to Train Your Dragon, Universal and DreamWorks Animation's live-action reboot of the popular 2010 film, slipped to second place with $19.4 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The family-friendly film tells the story of a Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) who strikes up a friendship with Toothless the dragon.

In third place was Disney/Pixar Animation's latest original film, Elio, at $10.7 million in the US and Canada.

Elio tells the story of a young boy who is mistaken by aliens as an intergalactic ambassador for Earth. The voice cast includes Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña.

M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to Universal's 2022 film about a murderous doll, opened in a disappointing fourth place with $10.2 million.