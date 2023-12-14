Beyoncé celebrates self-titled album anniversary with surprise drop

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé honored the 10th anniversary of her self-titled album with a stunning visual and the re-release of her rare song !

10 years of Beyoncé! The Renaissance artist celebrated the surprise release of her self-titled fifth studio album on Instagram. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

On December 13, 2013, the Beyhive woke up to the 42-year-old singer's fifth studio album, Beyoncé, and the world hasn't been the same since!

To commemorate the successful and unexpected visual project, Bey dropped a celebratory clip to Instagram on Wednesday, the album's 10-year anniversary.

The video highlighted some of the album's tracks and took viewers down memory back to when the Renaissance artist shocked fans with the iconic drop without any prior announcement or promo.

"I don't want anybody to give the message when my record is coming out," she said in the clip. "I just want this to come out when it's ready and from me to my fans."



Bey didn't stop the celebration there!

The Alien Superstar singer also re-released her bonus track, Grown Woman, on all streaming platforms after only being available as a music video for the past decade.