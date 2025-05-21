Health officials warn about potential for measles exposure ahead of Beyoncé concerts

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Someone infected with measles reportedly attended Shakira's sold-out concert at MetLife Stadium, which can hold over 82,000 people at a time. Could this impact Beyoncé 's upcoming shows there?

Beyoncé will be performing five shows at MetLife Stadium on May 22, May 24, May 25, May 28, and May 29 as part of her Cowboy Carter tour. © ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) sent out a warning to alert locals that "a newly identified case of measles in a non-NJ resident who attended a concert in NJ while infectious."

Apparently, the infected concertgoer was in attendance at Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on May 15.

The NJDOH warned that anyone who was at MetLife between 7:30 PM on May 15 and 1 AM on May 16 may have been exposed to measles.

Per the Centers for Disease Control, the measles virus is passed on when someone infected with it coughs or sneezes.

"The virus spreads easily through the air when someone coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area," the NJDOH explains, noting that the people at highest risk are those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated for measles.

The NJDOH said that no new cases have been associated with the Shakira concert yet, but noted that measles symptoms – a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash of flat red spots – could start to show as late as June 6.