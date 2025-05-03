Beyoncé hit with cease-and-desist over Cowboy Carter tour video!

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour was hit with a cease-and-desist from Sphere Entertainment over a bold tour visual! © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A clip from the concert series shared on social media shows the pop icon picking up and juggling the Las Vegas Sphere in her hands.

While fans were dazzled by the incredible on-screen visuals, Sphere Entertainment wasn't messing around!

The company promptly issued a cease-and-desist, accusing Beyoncé of "impermissible" use of their venue's imagery, per Rolling Stone.

The legal notice demands she cut the clip from her show or face legal action, although her team has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Reports suggest that previous negotiations for a Queen Bey residency at the Sphere fell through, possibly fueling the company's quick response.

Despite the drama, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour is unstoppable so far, and the BeyHive is eating it up on socials, dropping hilarious memes about the whole saga.