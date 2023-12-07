Beyoncé gushes over Beehive's support for Renaissance concert movie
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé heaped praise on the Beehive following her Renaissance concert movie's ground-breaking opening!
On Wednesday evening, the 42-year-old multi-award winner celebrate the box-office success of her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, with an Instagram reel that that highlighted the star-studded LA and London premieres.
Bey began in caption, "I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film."
"I just can't thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I've ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind."
The Cuff It artist was "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of love from her loyal fans, aka the Hive, adding that she's "touched and encouraged" by the positive reviews.
Beyoncé humbled by her fans' love
The clip, which featured Taylor Swift, Michelle Williams, and several other celebs also showed off the film's many rave reviews, which led to an 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.
Queen Bey further revealed that the concert flick's theatrical release was set on World AIDS Day in honor of her late Uncle Johnny, whom she has hailed as a source of inspiration for the Renaissance album.
"While I'm often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. 'We did it.' We have the #1 movie in the country!" she wrote. "And it's because of you and your support! I humbly thank you."
