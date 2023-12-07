Beyoncé gushes over Beehive's support for Renaissance concert movie

Beyoncé is feeling the love after her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, broke box-office records. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

On Wednesday evening, the 42-year-old multi-award winner celebrate the box-office success of her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, with an Instagram reel that that highlighted the star-studded LA and London premieres.

Bey began in caption, "I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film."

"I just can't thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I've ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind."

The Cuff It artist was "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of love from her loyal fans, aka the Hive, adding that she's "touched and encouraged" by the positive reviews.