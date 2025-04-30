Beyoncé fans get into a nasty brawl after first Cowboy Carter concert

A few of Beyoncé's (r.) Beyhive members got into a girl fight after her first stop on the Cowboy Carter tour. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@MAGAgeddon & IMAGO / Future Image

The BeyHive was buzzing over the Texas Hold 'Em singer's Monday show, but there was a real-life rodeo that took place afterwards.

Viral clips from the event caught a group of ladies dressed in their best Western attire in the VIP area at the SoFi Stadium screaming at each other before things got physical.

One woman seemingly said she was "mad" before trying to walk away from two other women, at which point one became aggressive and knocked off her cowboy hat.

Another fan was then thrown to the ground by the same aggressor, which led to all the BeyHive members pushing each other around before several people attempted to intervene.

It's unclear if this beef began before or after Bey's LA set, but thankfully, the drama soon ended, and no injuries were reported.