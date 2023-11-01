Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles dishes on singer's "mean" backstage diva antics

New York, New York - Beyoncé 's mom, Tina Knowles, has spilled the hilarious reason why she's happy she doesn't have to be backstage for her daughter's concerts.

Beyoncé can apparently get a little testy during her shows, according to her mom and fashion designer Tina Knowles (l). © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 41-year-old superstar is Flawless, but she can also be a bit of a Diva!

On Tuesday's episode of the Sherri Shepherd show, Tina joked that Queen Bey has a tendency to get "mean" amid costume changes for her concerts.

"We laughed about this recently because I was saying, 'Girl, you get really mean back there,' and I am really happy that I don't have to be back there anymore," the fashion designer told the host.

"We'd laugh because she used to do Flaws and All. She would say, 'I'm a b***h in the morning,' and I'll be like, 'And the evening too'!"

The Alien Superstar singer just concluded her groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour and is now gearing up for her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.