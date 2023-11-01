Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles dishes on singer's "mean" backstage diva antics
New York, New York - Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, has spilled the hilarious reason why she's happy she doesn't have to be backstage for her daughter's concerts.
The 41-year-old superstar is Flawless, but she can also be a bit of a Diva!
On Tuesday's episode of the Sherri Shepherd show, Tina joked that Queen Bey has a tendency to get "mean" amid costume changes for her concerts.
"We laughed about this recently because I was saying, 'Girl, you get really mean back there,' and I am really happy that I don't have to be back there anymore," the fashion designer told the host.
"We'd laugh because she used to do Flaws and All. She would say, 'I'm a b***h in the morning,' and I'll be like, 'And the evening too'!"
The Alien Superstar singer just concluded her groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour and is now gearing up for her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.
Still, Tina added of her hard-working daughter, "That's the heat of the moment because you're trying to get your shoes on, and everybody's waiting, and if somebody's messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show."
Cover photo: Collage: JASON KEMPIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé