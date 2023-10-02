Beyoncé announces surprise Renaissance World Tour movie!

Kansas City, Missouri - Beyoncé has announced she's bringing her Renaissance World Tour to a theater near you!

Beyoncé's ground-breaking Renaissance World Tour is coming to theaters everywhere this December. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

For those who didn't get to don silver to see Beyoncé grace the stage on her Renaissance Tour, never fret, as the queen's global music takeover is coming to theaters!

The 42-year-old multi-hyphenate debuted the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which drops in movie theaters December 1.

"Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply," she captioned the post of her surprise announcement on Monday.

The synopsis for the musical project shares that the film "accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

"It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," the synopsis continues.

The trailer highlights the Break My soul artist in rare BTS moments from the show, rehearsals, hiccups, and downtime with her three children, Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," Bey says in the clip.

"The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged."

"I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal," Beyoncé concluded in the two-minute preview.