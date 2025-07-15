Suspect makes off with unreleased Beyoncé music and concert plans!

Atlanta, Georgia - Computer drives containing unreleased music by Beyoncé and plans related to her concerts were stolen in Atlanta, police said Monday, with a suspect still at large.

An unknown suspect stole items from a car being used by Beyoncé's choreographer, including unreleased music and concert plans. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The items were stolen from a rental car used by Beyoncé's choreographer and a dancer on July 8, two days before the pop icon kicked off the Atlanta leg of her Cowboy Carter tour, a police incident report said.

Choreographer Christopher Grant told police that he returned to the car to find its rear-window smashed and their luggage stolen.

Inside were multiple jump drives that "contained water marked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list (sic)," the report said.

Also missing were an Apple MacBook, headphones and several items of luxury clothing.

Police investigated an area where the MacBook and headphones had pinged their location, but the report did not mention any items being recovered.

Atlanta Police said in an online statement that a warrant had been issued for an unnamed suspect's arrest, but that the person remained at large.

Bey's Cowboy Carter tour kicked off in April after she took home her first Album of the Year Grammy for the 2024 record.

The sweeping country-themed work saw the superstar stake out musical territory in a different genre from much of her previous discography.