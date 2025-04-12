Bill Maher changes tune on Trump after White House dinner: "Gracious and measured"
Los Angeles, California - Comedian Bill Maher recently had a private dinner with President Donald Trump, and to say it went well would be an understatement.
On Friday night's episode of his HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher, the TV host dedicated a segment to discuss the dinner, which he began by pulling out a paper with a list of "60 epithets the president has said about me" that he brought to the White House to have Trump sign.
Long before the now-president first entered politics, Maher was openly critical of Trump, causing the two to have been entrenched in a longtime feud.
But the dinner, which was put together by musician and staunch MAGA ally Kid Rock, appeared to change Maher, who claimed that "everything I've ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent at least on this night with this guy."
Maher noted that he was openly critical of Trump to his face on several occasions, but the president remained open and understanding.
He further argued that he didn't have to walk on "eggshells" around Trump, which was what he believes is "emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days."
Bill Maher stands by his newfound respect for Donald Trump
Since last year, Maher has faced backlash from viewers as he has become softer on his criticisms of Trump and defended the politician as he pushed for policies that are contrary to many things the comedian had claimed to stand for.
During the show, Maher went on to say of Trump, "A crazy person doesn't live in the White House, a person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there, which I know is f**ked up. It's just not as f**ked up as I thought it was."
"That's my report. You can hate me for it, but I'm not a liar. Trump was gracious and measured," he added. "I'm just telling you what I saw, and I wasn't high."
Cover photo: Collage: Vivien Killilea & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP