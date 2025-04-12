Bill Maher changes tune on Trump after White House dinner: "Gracious and measured"

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Bill Maher recently had a private dinner with President Donald Trump , and to say it went well would be an understatement.

Comedian Bill Maher (l.) praised President Donald Trump as being "gracious and measured" during their recent private dinner at the White House. © Collage: Vivien Killilea & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday night's episode of his HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher, the TV host dedicated a segment to discuss the dinner, which he began by pulling out a paper with a list of "60 epithets the president has said about me" that he brought to the White House to have Trump sign.

Long before the now-president first entered politics, Maher was openly critical of Trump, causing the two to have been entrenched in a longtime feud.

But the dinner, which was put together by musician and staunch MAGA ally Kid Rock, appeared to change Maher, who claimed that "everything I've ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent at least on this night with this guy."

Maher noted that he was openly critical of Trump to his face on several occasions, but the president remained open and understanding.

He further argued that he didn't have to walk on "eggshells" around Trump, which was what he believes is "emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days."