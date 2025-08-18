Sarah Jessica Parker slams And Just Like That haters after finale: "I really don't care"

Los Angeles, California - And Just Like That (AJLT) ended after three seasons, and star Sarah Jessica Parker has a message for the TV show's haters!

Sarah Jessica Parker responded to fans reactions over Carrie Bradshaw's ending on the And Just Like The series finale. © IMAGO / ZUMA Pres

The 60-year-old Sex and the City alum isn't paying any mind to the backlash surrounding the AJLT's recent series finale, which has been slammed as "disastrous" by fans.

"I don't think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that," Parker told The New York Times.

"We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real."

The Family Stone star added, "I guess I don't really care. And the reason I don't care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful."

The divisive revival focused on Parker's iconic SATC character Carrie Bradshaw and her two best friends, Miranda, portrayed by Cynthia Nixon and Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, navigating their 50s.