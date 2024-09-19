Billie Eilish debuts new merch for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has modeled the new merch offerings that will be available at HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR!

On Thursday, the 22-year-old pop star launched the new collection via her online shop, with the offerings also set to be sold at the merch booths on tour.

The collection includes a black hoodie with the tour dates, a yellow zip-up hoodie, a white t-shirt with the tour dates, a tank top featuring Billie's profile, and much more!

The Grammy winner was seen rocking the new shark raglan tee, the camo baseball hat, and the red ringer top in some of the attached photos from her store.

Billie is set to embark on HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR later this month, with opening night set for September 29 in Québec.

The What Was I Made For? artist recently revealed her supporting acts for the North American leg of the concert series, which will be Nat and Alex Wolff, The Marías, and Towa Bird.