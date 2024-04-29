Billie Eilish announces world tour for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT!

New York, New York - Billie Eilish has announced her next world tour in support of her anticipated third album , HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Billie Eilish will kick off HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR this fall. © William Drumm

The 22-year-old singer unveiled the concert series, officially titled HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, on Monday.

The tour kicks off on September 29, 2024, in Québec, Canada, and runs through July 27, 2025, with the final show scheduled at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR includes stops throughout North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Billie will play three nights at New York's famed Madison Square Garden between October 16-18, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale May 3, but fans who are American Express card members can access an early, limited-supply sale beginning on Tuesday, April 30.

Additional pre-sale information, as well as ticket sites for each individual venue, can be found on the Grammy winner's website.

The tour also continues Billie's environmental activism with the return of Eco Villages at every show, which will provide information about sustainability and connections to local nonprofits.

Fans can also take the Support + Feed Pledge promising to eat one plant-based meal everyday for 30 days, and all venues will offer plant-based options during the shows.