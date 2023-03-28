Billie Eilish dishes on Justin Bieber's "heartbreaking" confession to her

Billie Eilish (r) spoke about how she and Justin Bieber have bonded over similar experiences in the music industry. © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 21-year-old appeared with her brother Finneas on the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, where she dished on her close relationship with the Love Yourself singer.

Eilish told O'Brien she's "so grateful" that Bieber is in her life, sharing that they've leaned on each another while navigating the challenges of fame and the music industry.

"I am so so thankful for him and like the way that he was to me when I needed it, and he needed it," the Ocean Eyes singer said.

Eilish said that while she may have started as a die-hard Belieber, their bond has gone far deeper than mutual appreciation of each other's work.

"He just doesn't give up on me, and I know that sounds stupid, but it's really true," Eilish said. "He really makes me feel so loved and seen, and he's always reaching out to me in the sweetest ways, in the most comforting ways of just like 'you're not alone in this, I was there.'"



Their similar experience in finding success at a young age has made Bieber want to be the role model he didn't have at Eilish's age, and she recalled a recent "heartbreaking" moment when the 29-year-old revealed just how challenging his early days were.