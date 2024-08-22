Billie Eilish gushes over major Spotify milestone: "Craziest thing ever"

Los Angeles, California - Riding the high of her latest album, Billie Eilish has written a new entry into the music history books as she becomes the most-streamed monthly artist on Spotify.

Billie Eilish has written a new entry into the music history books as she becomes the most-streamed artist on Spotify. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After taking the crown from The Weeknd on Monday, Billie took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support.

"number 1 in the world on spotify i really can't even believe this," she wrote the following day. "i love you all so much this is the craziest thing ever."

Now the No. 1 most streamed monthly artist, Billie's post revealed that she boasts an eye-popping 100,105,704 monthly listeners.

The Grammy winner is just the third artist to ever surpass 100 million monthly listeners, joining Taylor Swift and The Weeknd in the exclusive club. At just 22 years old, she is the youngest to do so.

The Weeknd, who has long been the reigning king of Spotify, showed his support for Billie with a post on X celebrating her rapid rise to the top.

"Let's go !" he wrote alongside chart numbers showing that Billie was just one million away from overtaking him.