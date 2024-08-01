Billie Eilish confirms first-ever feature with Charli XCX Brat remix!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has confirmed swirling fan theories with the news that she will join forces with Charli XCX for a new remix !

The 22-year-old has been tapped as the next featured artist on Charli's recent string of remixes from her sixth studio album, Brat.

The 31-year-old Brit got fans buzzing after revealing the album cover for the remix of Guess – but noticeably omitted the name of the collaborator.

Though the photo only showed her outfit, fans were quick to pick up on the clues that it was Billie.

And sure enough, it was made official as both stars shared a preview of the collaboration via Instagram on Thursday.

"Hey Billie, you there?" Charli says at the start of the clip.

The 360 artist then begins singing the chorus solo before the on-screen text reveals that the Guess remix and its accompanying video will drop at 6 PM EST.

Billie is seen briefly in a snippet tacked on at the end, which sees her fall onto a pile of bras with Charli next to her.