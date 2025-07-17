Is Timothée Chalamet's family concerned about his Kylie Jenner romance?

Family feud? Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet could be facing roadblocks amid their romance due to his family's alleged disapproval!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may have an obstacle to overcome with the actor's family, who is reportedly on the fence about their romance!

Kylie Jenner (l.) is reportedly not trusted by Timothée Chalamet's family, with insiders claiming the actor's loved ones hope the two-year romance is just a "phase."
Kylie Jenner (l.) is reportedly not trusted by Timothée Chalamet's family, with insiders claiming the actor's loved ones hope the two-year romance is just a "phase."

It's never easy dealing with family, but per RadarOnline, the Dune star's relatives aren't "fully on board" with him dating the Khy founder and are doubtful about the pair's future together.

As Kimothée engagement rumors continue to swirl, Timothée's family apparently has some "concerns about him settling down with someone from her reality TV world."

Though the 29-year-old's loved ones reportedly "respect his decisions," they secretly "hope their relationship is just a passing phase for him."

This wouldn't be the first time that insiders have dished on the Chalamets' weariness of Kylie!

Back in March, sources claimed that the A Complete Unknown star's inner circle worried that Timothée would fall victim to the "Kardashian curse."

Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance survive his family's fears?

Kimothée has been dating for two years now, but insiders tell the outlet that The Kardashians star "doesn't expect to be invited" to her boyfriend's family events.

Still, she allegedly "would appreciate the chance to mingle now and then."

Kylie and Timothée were last seen soaking up the sun in St. Tropez, and there's still talk of the Wonka star proposing to the beauty mogul soon. If his family is distrustful of Kylie, hopefully that changes soon!

