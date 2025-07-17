Is Timothée Chalamet's family concerned about his Kylie Jenner romance?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may have an obstacle to overcome with the actor 's family, who is reportedly on the fence about their romance !

Kylie Jenner (l.) is reportedly not trusted by Timothée Chalamet's family, with insiders claiming the actor's loved ones hope the two-year romance is just a "phase." © IMAGO / Cover-Images

It's never easy dealing with family, but per RadarOnline, the Dune star's relatives aren't "fully on board" with him dating the Khy founder and are doubtful about the pair's future together.

As Kimothée engagement rumors continue to swirl, Timothée's family apparently has some "concerns about him settling down with someone from her reality TV world."

Though the 29-year-old's loved ones reportedly "respect his decisions," they secretly "hope their relationship is just a passing phase for him."

This wouldn't be the first time that insiders have dished on the Chalamets' weariness of Kylie!

Back in March, sources claimed that the A Complete Unknown star's inner circle worried that Timothée would fall victim to the "Kardashian curse."