Cardi B tells haters to "shut the f*** up" amid Stefon Diggs split rumors

New York, New York - Cardi B had a few choice words for her haters amid talk that she and Stefon Diggs have called it quits!

Cardi B (r.) seemingly hit back at the rumors that she and Stefon Diggs have broken up. © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Photo by DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

After the 32-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper wiped her Instagram clean of all the images featuring the NFL star, fans began theorizing that the two had broken up.

Additionally, her ex-husband, Offset, seemingly taunted Cardi and Stefon on IG Live by saying, "You can’t get rid of me. I'm like cancer. You can't get rid of the cancer."

Regardless, the WAP hitmaker had enough of the drama and hit back at the gossip with some scathing tweets via X!

Cardi first wrote, "Shut the f*** up," before continuing in a second post, "Go to dinner ,go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!"

Does the Grammy-winning rapper's rant mean the rumors are untrue?