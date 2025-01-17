Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Gracie Abrams, and more to perform at LA wildfire relief concert

Los Angeles, California - Music 's biggest stars are joining forces to raise money for the victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

(From l. to r.) Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and Gracie Abrams join a star-studded roster of musicians performing at the FireAid relief concert for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. © Collage: Emma McIntyre, Jamie McCarthy, & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Billie Eilish and Katy Perry lead a star-studded roster of musicians performing at the FireAid benefit concerts at the Kia Forum and Inuit Dome on January 30.

Other artists include Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Lady Gaga, Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Jelly Roll, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, Earth Wind and Fire, Tate McRae, and more.

According to the concert's website, the proceeds will go towards "short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California."

Ticket sales begin on Wednesday, January 22, at 12:00 PST. The two venues will run in tandem, so tickets can only be purchased for either the Kia Forum or the Inuit Dome – not both.

For those unable to attend, the concert will be available to stream on several platforms, including Netflix, Max, Apple Music, Apple TV, Paramount+, Prime Video, Spotify, and YouTube.

The show will also be streamed live at select AMC Theatres.