Billie Eilish mourns loss of childhood dog in emotional tribute

The 21-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday to pen a heartbreaking tribute to her sweet pup, who passed away at 15 years old.

"pepper. my life long best friend. i will see you again someday sweet girl. you made it 15 years you f**kng beast," she wrote.

"i'll miss you forever. this is a really hard day."

In the first snap, Billie is seen cuddling with Pepper in a seemingly recent photo, but later photos show some precious memories from her childhood as well.

The Ocean Eyes singer shared an adorable New Year's photo of herself alongside her brother, Finneas, and her parents, who all rocked black paint around their eyes to match the trademark spot on Pepper's face.

Several stars sent their condolences to the Grammy winner including Demi Lovato, Gracie Abrams, Kesha, and Katy Perry.

Finneas sent a tribute of his own on his Instagram story, resharing the photo of the family in Billie's post and adding a heartfelt comment.