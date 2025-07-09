Elon Musk trolls Trump and dumps MAGA friends over closing of Epstein case

Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk has been having quite a laugh after President Donald Trump decided not to release the long-awaited case files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as promised.

On Monday, the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report, which debunked theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures.

Musk has been trolling the administration with memes ever since and sharing posts from others calling out what many argue is a "cover-up."

In an X post on Tuesday, Musk wrote, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?"

When asked by a user if the political party he recently launched will prioritize exposing the files, Musk responded with a "100" emoji.

His remarks come as Musk and Trump have been publicly feuding since he left his role with the president's administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

At the height of their back-and-forth, Musk alleged that the 78-year-old was named in documents related to the case, as it is well known that Trump and Epstein were close friends in the past.

Though Musk later said his remarks "went too far" and deleted his post, it seems the latest report has reignited the billionaire's fury, which he is also taking out on MAGA.