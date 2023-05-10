Billie Eilish surprises fans with TikTok-viral Drake cover

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish fans were given an unexpected surprise on Tuesday with the drop of a previously unreleased cover of a Drake hit!

On Tuesday, Billie Eilish (r) surprised fans with the streaming release of her 2018 cover of Drake's Hotline Bling. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Angela WEISS / AFP

The 21-year-old has thrilled fans with the official release of hotline (edit), a minute-long cover of Hotline Bling by the Canadian rapper.

The surprise drop of the cover, which was originally shared via SoundCloud in 2018, comes after it experienced a resurgence on TikTok.

The streaming version of the cover is about half the length of the original, with the new snippet including just the second half of it, which has become a popular sound used in TikTok edits.

The stripped-down, ukulele-led version of the track was previously released on a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl along with her own song, party favor.

Eilish also performed the cover as an intro to party favor during several concerts around 2017

The surprise drop sent fans into a frenzy as they gushed over the track on social media.