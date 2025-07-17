Justin Bieber's settlement with Scooter Braun has a surprising loophole!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber has time before paying back his pricey settlement with Scooter Braun – and it's all thanks to his wife, Hailey!

Justin Bieber's (r.) repayment to Scooter Braun (l.) reportedly won't happen until he gets his share from the sale of Hailey Bieber's beauty company, Rhode. © Collage: JEMAL COUNTESS & BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

TMZ reported Thursday that the Peaches hitmaker has a loophole in his eye-popping deal with his ex-manager.

Apparently, Justin won't have to pay his $31 million debt to Scooter until he gets his cut from the recent sale of his wife's company, Rhode.

The Swag artist reportedly doesn't have the cash to repay the record executive's former company, Hybe, until he gets his share from the sale of Hailey's beauty brand.

Rhode was sold in May for $1 billion to e.l.f. Beauty, and Justin will profit about $50 million from his investment in it.

An insider explained that the sale will take place in "probably in a month or two," while Hailey's rep shared, "The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs."