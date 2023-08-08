Billie Eilish teams up with Armani White for epic surprise performance

Montreal, Canada - Billie Eilish thrilled fans at Osheaga Festival over the weekend as she welcomed Armani White on stage in a surprise performance of his viral song named after the singer.

Billie Eilish (r.) welcomed Armani White as a guest during her headlining set at Osheaga Festival on Saturday. © Collage: Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

During Eilish's headlining Saturday set at the Canadian music festival, the 21-year-old asked the crowd, "You know that song that's like, 'Glock tucked, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish?' You know that song?'"

Sure enough, the track's instrumental soon kicked off before White himself ran onto the stage.

The 26-year-old's energy was electric as he performed the song with Eilish alongside him.

White uploaded the full video of the performance on Tuesday, giving fans a close look at the epic team-up.

According to Rolling Stone, the pair had just met for the first time at the festival.

The song's viral success earned White a record deal, and he explained that Eilish is someone he idolizes in the music industry, ultimately inspiring the mega-hit.