Billie Eilish to perform virtual mega concert in Fortnite!

Pop star Billie Eilish is about to make a brand new musical appearance somewhere near you! But where's the stage? Cyberspace, of course!

Pop star Billie Eilish is about to make a brand new musical appearance! But where's the stage? Cyberspace, of course! © Collage: Epic Games & DAVID SWANSON/AFP

Watch out Coachella – there's a new music festival in town!

And this one's much easier to make travel accommodations for.

The 22-year-old will be appearing live on stage in digital form in the popular video game Fortnite this Tuesday, according to an announcement from the singer and the game developer Epic Games.

After Travis Scott and Eminem, Billie is only the third musical artist to perform for the diehard fans of the popular battle royale game Fortnite.

Her admittedly pretty spot-on animated likeness is integrated into the digital world.

The online concert marks the start of a new virtual "season" for the game in which users can also enjoy chic virtual outfits based on those worn by the real Billie Eilish!

