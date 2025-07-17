Elon Musk responds to Trump's "Epstein hoax" rant with X posting spree
Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk has once again weighed in after President Donald Trump had another public meltdown over the scandal surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files.
On Wednesday, Trump shared a lengthy rant on his Truth Social platform, claiming Democrats were to blame for the backlash he and his administration have received for refusing to publicly share files related to the notorious sex offender as promised.
The president insisted the scandal was all a "hoax" and urged his MAGA base to move on.
In response, Musk went on a posting spree on X, sharing 13 posts about Epstein and Trump in just over an hour, according to the Daily Beast.
"Wow, amazing that Epstein 'killed himself' and Ghislaine [Maxwell] is in federal prison for a hoax," Musk wrote in one post, referencing Epstein's co-conspirator, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding his crimes.
In other posts, Musk mused that many powerful people want the Epstein list "suppressed," and pointed out that "not a single Epstein client has been prosecuted – not even one."
At one point, Musk even asked the platform's controversial AI bot Grok to "make a thorough list of all those who should be investigated for possible rape of underage girls provided by Epstein."
Grok's response included Prince Andrew, famed attorney Alan Dershowitz, former President Bill Clinton, and actor Kevin Spacey.
Elon Musk has claimed Donald Trump is in the Epstein files
Earlier this month, Trump and his administration were met with heavy backlash after the Department of Justice and the FBI released a final report on the case, which claimed theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures were false.
Musk, who worked as Trump's closest advisor until the two had a falling out over a month ago, has since been trolling the president, demanding that he "release the files" as he had repeatedly promised.
During the height of his public feud with the president, Musk boldly shared an X post asserting that "[Trump] is in the Epstein files" which is why "they have not been made public," but later said he regretted making the comment.
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP