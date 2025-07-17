Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk has once again weighed in after President Donald Trump had another public meltdown over the scandal surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Elon Musk (r.) shared multiple social media posts on Wednesday in response to President Donald Trump lashing out over the Epstein files scandal. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Trump shared a lengthy rant on his Truth Social platform, claiming Democrats were to blame for the backlash he and his administration have received for refusing to publicly share files related to the notorious sex offender as promised.

The president insisted the scandal was all a "hoax" and urged his MAGA base to move on.

In response, Musk went on a posting spree on X, sharing 13 posts about Epstein and Trump in just over an hour, according to the Daily Beast.



"Wow, amazing that Epstein 'killed himself' and Ghislaine [Maxwell] is in federal prison for a hoax," Musk wrote in one post, referencing Epstein's co-conspirator, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding his crimes.

In other posts, Musk mused that many powerful people want the Epstein list "suppressed," and pointed out that "not a single Epstein client has been prosecuted – not even one."

At one point, Musk even asked the platform's controversial AI bot Grok to "make a thorough list of all those who should be investigated for possible rape of underage girls provided by Epstein."

Grok's response included Prince Andrew, famed attorney Alan Dershowitz, former President Bill Clinton, and actor Kevin Spacey.