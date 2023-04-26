"Free Billie Eilish" sign sparks confusion in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is at the center of a bizarre stunt that occurred in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

A man in Los Angeles climbed the KTLA news tower and held a sign that read "FREE BILLIE EILISH." © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamsikora & IMAGO / Aton Chile

Around 6:30 PM, a man climbed 30 feet up the KTLA news tower in Hollywood, holding a guitar and a sign that read "FREE BILLIE EILISH."

The stunt drew a significant crowd and led the 21-year-old singer to trend on Twitter well into Wednesday morning.

Per KTLA, law enforcement deemed the man a "protestor," but the exact cause he was protesting for remains unknown.

In addition to the Eilish sign, the man displayed another handwritten poster that read, "MK ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall Clones."

The building scaler stayed on the tower for over three hours before climbing down of his own accord at 9:30 PM. LAPD officers then arrested him for trespassing.

Though the man's reason for naming the Ocean Eyes singer is unknown, fans buzzed about the incident for several hours after his arrest.