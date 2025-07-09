Rihanna brings A$AP Rocky and sons to late father's funeral in Barbados

Barbados - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky paid their respects to the Umbrella singer's late father following his tragic passing.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l.) celebrated the life of the Umbrella singer's late father in Barbados after his tragic passing in May. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul was spotted at the funeral for her late father, Ronald Fenty, in Barbados, along with the rapper and their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose.

RiRi, who is currently expecting her third child, looked somber in a cream-colored maxi dress that was bunched in the middle, which highlighted her growing bump.

The dress also featured long, dramatic sleeves while the Needed Me artist held one-year-old Riot in her arms, who looked adorable in a black suit and knee-high white socks.

His brother, who wore a checkered-gray suit, was held by his dad, who opted for a gray blazer, white shirt, and brown pants.

RiRi's father passed away on May 31 from a combination of respiratory failure, cancer, and pneumonia, per TMZ.

The Daily Mail reported that the Work hitmaker "struggled" with the gut-wrenching loss despite having a "complex" relationship with her late dad.