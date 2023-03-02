Lana Del Rey dishes on Billie Eilish and a future collab!

Los Angeles, California - As the stars came out to play at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, honoree Lana Del Rey dished on her special relationship with Billie Eilish .

Lana Del Rey (l) had high praise for Billie Eilish while speaking at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. © Collage: Monica Schipper & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 37-year-old received the Visionary Award at Wednesday's ceremony, where she was honored by Olivia Rodrigo during the award's presentation.

"Lana has raised an entire generation of music lovers and songwriters like me," the 20-year-old singer told the audience.

As it turns out, Del Rey draws as much inspiration from her successors as they did from her!

The Summertime Sadness artist expressed her admiration for the young musicians coming up on the scene today, including Rodrigo, Madison Beer, and more.

Del Rey had particularly fond words for Eilish, who she described as a rare "good person" in the music industry.

"Talk about a woman who's cooked good all the way through," she raved about the 21-year-old, per Billboard.

The Born to Die singer admitted that she was "freaking out" after Eilish admitted that Del Rey was her first phone wallpaper in a recent interview the two did together.

"She's my living legend," Del Rey admitted.

As for whether fans can expect a collaboration between the two artists, she said she's "sure" she will work with the Happier than Ever singer sometime in the future.