Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey dish on new music and social media hate
New York, New York - Pop music powerhouses Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish joined forces in a new feature for Interview magazine, where they got real about the price of fame, new tunes, and social media haters.
Though the matchup may feel a bit random, these two stars actually go way back.
Eilish confessed that the Summertime Sadness singer was her lock screen photo on her first ever phone, while Del Rey revealed she'd been an admirer of the 20-year-old since she first came on the scene.
"This is the girl," Del Rey said, recalling her first impression of Eilish. "She isn't just talented. You can tell she's kind."
Though both have achieved huge success in the music industry, the road has not always been easy.
Del Rey described her early experiences as a female musician as "trial by fire," with Eilish echoing the near-impossible standards artists are held to.
"You literally can't make a single mistake ever," the Happier Than Ever singer said. "No matter what you do to redeem yourself, it doesn't matter. They decide that's who you are and that you deserve death."
The 37-year-old artist shared similar thoughts to Eilish, admitting that it also affected her early in her career.
"That's why I was very tentative and didn't talk too much," she said.
Though Del Rey believes things have largely improved for artists today, Eilish confessed that she still struggles with the harsh spotlight of social media.
Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish get real about social media hate
Eilish said that the landscape of social media has led to new challenges as a celebrity.
Eilish admitted that she struggles with feeling as though "everyone hates" her, and scrolling on social media certainly hasn't helped her fight her anxiety.
"I swipe to the next [TikTok] and it's a video with millions of likes and it's something about how I'm a horrible person," she said. "And all these comments are like, 'I'm so glad that you guys are seeing through her.' And I'm like, 'Damn.'"
Del Rey shared her support for Eilish, telling her, "You know what I think? It's always the nice ones."
The Ocean Eyes singer continued to praise Del Rey as an inspiration throughout their chat.
"You really paved the way for everyone. People have been trying to look and sound like you since you first started," Eilish said. "I talk about this with Finneas [Eilish's brother]. You changed the way the music industry hears and sees music, and you changed the way people sing."
Thankfully, the National Anthem artist also dished on her next musical venture, her ninth studio album titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Del Rey said that the production process has been "totally effortless."
She's collaborating once again with producer Jack Antonoff, revealing that the track Margaret was written as a tribute for him and his fiancée, actor Margaret Qualley. Antonoff will be featured on the track under his solo project, Bleachers.
Del Rey dropped a new single from the record, A&W, on Valentine's Day, with the full album set for release on March 10.
Cover photo: Collage: Vivien Killilea & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP