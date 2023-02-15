Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey dish on new music and social media hate

New York, New York - Pop music powerhouses Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish joined forces in a new feature for Interview magazine, where they got real about the price of fame, new tunes, and social media haters.

Billie Eilish (l) interviewed Lana Del Rey in a sit-down chat for Interview magazine. © Collage: Vivien Killilea & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though the matchup may feel a bit random, these two stars actually go way back.

Eilish confessed that the Summertime Sadness singer was her lock screen photo on her first ever phone, while Del Rey revealed she'd been an admirer of the 20-year-old since she first came on the scene.

"This is the girl," Del Rey said, recalling her first impression of Eilish. "She isn't just talented. You can tell she's kind."

Though both have achieved huge success in the music industry, the road has not always been easy.

Del Rey described her early experiences as a female musician as "trial by fire," with Eilish echoing the near-impossible standards artists are held to.

"You literally can't make a single mistake ever," the Happier Than Ever singer said. "No matter what you do to redeem yourself, it doesn't matter. They decide that's who you are and that you deserve death."

The 37-year-old artist shared similar thoughts to Eilish, admitting that it also affected her early in her career.

"That's why I was very tentative and didn't talk too much," she said.

Though Del Rey believes things have largely improved for artists today, Eilish confessed that she still struggles with the harsh spotlight of social media.