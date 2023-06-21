Black Panther star Tenoch Huerta quits Netflix project amid "sexual predator" accusations

Mexico City, Mexico - Black Panther star Tenoch Huerta has withdrawn from his latest movie to defend himself against accusations of sexual assault, the Mexican actor told a TV station.

Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has been accused of sexual assault by a former partner. © IMAGO / Eyepix Group

Huerta, who played the character of Namor the Sub-Mariner in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, denies the allegations made by his ex-partner, the Mexican saxophonist and activist Maria Elena Rios.



Filming of the Netflix production Fiesta en la madriguera was due to begin on Tuesday, but Huerta said in a statement to the Mexican television station Imagen TV that he had decided to step aside.

"Given the impact of the recent baseless statements by Maria Elena Rios and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film," the actor said.

Huerta said he was leaving the project "with great sadness," but that he did not want the accusation to undermine "the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people."

"My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation," he said.