Hailey Bieber reveals bizarre first pregnancy craving: "You're not allowed to judge"

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber has come up with an extremely creative snack to satisfy her cravings during her first pregnancy.

Hailey Bieber spilled her bizarre pregnancy craving in a new Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

Many moms-to-be are known to swear by pickles, including the 27-year-old star!

But Hailey has given the meal quite a unique twist.

She proudly presented her creation in a snap shared to her Instagram story on Wednesday.

The treat featured a simple cucumber on which she had spread a hearty layer of egg salad, with a spicy chili sauce giving the delicacy the finishing touch.

"Currently my biggest craving," she wrote, adding, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!"

After months of speculation about the status of their relationship, the Rhodes founder and her husband of five years, singer Justin Bieber, announced that they were expecting earlier his month.

In her first post since the big reveal, Hailey shared several snaps from "the past few weeks," which gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump.