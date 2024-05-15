Sophie Turner breaks her silence on Joe Jonas divorce in shock interview

Sophie Turner finally spoke out on her drama-filled split with Joe Jonas, and she shouted out Taylor Swift for helping her through it.

By Steffi Feldman

Sophie Turner (pictured) finally spoke out on her drama-filled split with Joe Jonas. © VALERIE MACON / AFP In a Wednesday interview with British Vogue, the Game of Thrones actor talked about the misogynistic backlash that followed her after her breakup from Joe was made public last September. "There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it," she said, referencing the former couple's bitter custody battle. Sophie recalled telling her lawyer that she couldn't go on with the legal messiness of it all. "I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for," the Do Revenge star said. "Once anyone says to me, 'Do it for your kids,' I'm doing it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I'll find the strength for them." In a vulnerable interview moment, Sophie revealed that she had considered terminating her first pregnancy after fears of being too young at 24 years old.

Sophie Turner gets candid about parenting challenges

Sophie Turner (r.) and Joe Jonas called it quits last September after four years of marriage. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP "When you're in your early 20s, life is so frivolous," she said, going on to say that "something changed" in her after talking it over with the musician and "therapists." Sophie also opened up about the mom-shaming against her after Joe's camp painted her out to be an absent, irresponsible parent. "I mean, those were the worst few days of my life... I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out," she told the British outlet. "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mom guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mom, and you've never been a partier.'" The 28-year-old mom of two also noted how she hated being known as just another Jonas Brothers wife: "It was kind of this plus-one feeling... it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."

How Taylor Swift helped Sophie Turner through her difficult divorce

Taylor Swift (pictured) reportedly gave Sophie Turner and her daughters a place to stay after Joe Jonas filed for divorce in September. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP Sophie talked about her feelings of isolation after her family's 2021 move to Miami, adding that she "felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage." "It was amazing, yes, but I didn't have any friends there," she said.

Her circle of friends would expand significantly after becoming close with Joe's ex-girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, who the Dark Phoenix actor said "was an absolute hero to me this year." Sophie explained how Taylor gave her and her daughters a place to stay after Joe filed for divorce in September: "I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space." "She really has a heart of gold," Sophie added of her bestie. As for the future, Sophie sounded hopeful as she gushed about her fun dating life and life back in the UK.