Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died

Florida - Bobbie Jean Carter, the younger sister of Nick Carter, has died unexpectedly at the age of just 41 .

The little sister of the Backstreet Boys member died unexpectedly on Saturday at her home in Florida, TMZ reported.



"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," her mother, Jane Carter, told the outlet.

"When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private," she added.

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

This is the third child Jane Carter has had to bury. Her daughter Leslie Carter (25) died in 2012, followed by her son Aaron Carter (34) a year ago.

Bobbie Jean, known as BJ, reportedly suffered from addiction issues throughout her life. She had been living a private life away from the public eye.