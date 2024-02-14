Bobbie Jean Carter's cause of death revealed in official report

Tampa, Florida - A cause of death has been confirmed for Bobbie Jean, Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, who died right before Christmas – just over a year after the latter star 's own sudden death.

Bobbie Jean Carter died to a fatal combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department. © Chad Buchanan / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Bobbie Jean died of "intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine," reads the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department's initial case summary report, obtained by People. The report listed her manner of death as accidental.



The 41-year-old, who died on December 23, had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the report.

"Preliminary meds" were identified as the antianxiety drug propranolol, the indigestion medication omeprazole, the antibiotic clindamycin, and quetiapine, which is used to treat schizophrenia as well as other mental health disorders such as major depressive disorder.

Authorities previously told the outlet there were no signs of foul play and no drugs in Bobbie Jean's bedroom or bathroom.

At the time of her death, she was reportedly clean and on probation for cocaine possession. She'd been arrested earlier in 2023 and charged with one count of retail theft and possession of fentanyl.

Bobbie Jean's death was the latest drug-related passing to plague the famous family.