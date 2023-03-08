Boy Meets World star Ben Savage announces big bid for Congress!

Los Angeles, California - Actor Ben Savage, best known for his role in the 90s sitcom Boy Meets World, is officially running for office.

Ben Savage is best known for his starring role in the 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Boy meets ... Congress?

The 42-year-old announced his new endeavor with an Instagram post on Monday.

"I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues," he wrote.



Savage is running as a Democrat for California's 30th congressional district in the House of Representatives in the 2024 election. The district includes West Hollywood, Burbank, and portions of Pasadena.

"It's time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests," he said.

The congressional seat is currently held by Representative Adam Schiff, who has entered the Senate race to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The congressional bid is not Savage's first attempt at politics, as he was a candidate for West Hollywood City Council in 2022 but was not elected.

The actor reprised his famous role as Cory Matthews for a 2014 reboot of Boy Meets World called Girl Meets World.