Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Mark Margolis has passed away

New York, New York - Mark Margolis, the veteran actor best known for playing former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has passed away at the age of 83.

Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis (r.) passed away at the age of 83 after a short illness, according to his son. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Margolis' death was announced by his son Morgan, who said his father passed away at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York "following a short illness."



Margolis, who was born in Philadelphia on November 26, 1939, had a career in Hollywood that spanned decades and including films such as Scarface, The Thomas Crown Affair, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He also appeared in nearly all of Darren Aronofsky’s films, including Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, and Black Swan.

But his portrayal of Salamanca, the stroke-stricken uncle in charge of a Mexican crime family, drew widespread praise from critics and viewers alike, earning the actor his first Emmy nomination.

"I was only coming onto Breaking Bad as far as I knew for that one episode, but there's no accounting for taste, and the fans took a fancy to me," Margolis told the Hollywood Reporter in a 2012 interview.

"Somebody asked me recently, 'How did you manage to play such a horrible guy?' and I said, 'Have you talked to my friends?' They'll tell you I'm pretty miserable to begin with."