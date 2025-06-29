Beyoncé left dangling in the air as Cowboy Carter car malfunctions!

Houston, Texas - Beyoncé left fans in shock during her latest stop on the Cowboy Carter tour when her flying car suddenly tipped over in mid-air.

The 43-year-old singer was forced to pause Saturday's show in Houston, Texas, when the red convertible became stuck hanging at a steep angle.

"Stop," Beyoncé said when the malfunction occurred during her performance of 16 Carriages. "Stop, stop, stop."

Several videos shared on social media show the car dangling in the air as the Grammy winner hovered inside.

The crowd quickly fell silent when Beyoncé called for help, but thankfully, the car was slowly and carefully pulled back onto the stage after the incident.

Shortly after, she regained her footing and continued her song.

"Thank y'all for your patience," Beyoncé told the crowd afterwards, per fan-captured footage. "If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me."

The mishap comes amid the Halo singer's sold-out tour supporting Cowboy Carter, which won the coveted Grammy for Album of the Year at the 2025 ceremony.