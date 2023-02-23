Brooklyn Beckham honors wife Nicola Peltz with massive tattoo tribute

Los Angeles, California - Brooklyn Beckham isn't afraid to show his wifey Nicole Peltz some love , a nd his new massive tattoo is case in point!

Brooklyn Beckham's newest tattoo is yet another moving gesture to his wife, Nicola Peltz (r). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham

The 23-year-old former model may be vying for Husband of the Year with his recent tribute to his bride.

During an interview with The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes, Brooklyn debuted his newest body art - a large portrait of Nicola looking over her shoulder on his upper arm in black ink.

"I am half-covered with stuff for her, I have like over 20 dedicated to her," the aspiring chef admitted about his extensive collection.

"They're very addictive, especially when you love someone. You just want to cover everywhere."

Addictive may certainly be the right term since Brooklyn has quite a few tatts dedicated to his wifey, who he wed last April.

But when it comes to his relationship, getting body art isn't the only way he shows his appreciation for Nicola.

"I think once you find that person that you just can't live without, I think it's so like easy. I love her more than anything. I always try to make her happy. That's all I do."

Brooklyn's latest gesture for Nicola follows his cute Instagram tribute to his wife on Valentine's Day, where he shared a rare snap of the couple enjoying each other's company.