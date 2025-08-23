Blake Lively nabs starring movie role as Justin Baldoni legal battle continues

Blake Lively will star in the upcoming movie The Survival List, her first major role since filing a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively is set to star and produce the upcoming movie The Survival List, marking her first major role since filing a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively is embarking on a new journey, starring and producing the romantic comedy The Survival List.
Is Blake embarking on a new chapter in her career?

The romantic comedy follows Annie, a reality TV producer played by the 37-year-old actor, who is reluctantly assigned to a new show hosted by famed survival expert Chopper Lane, per E! News.

When a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers that Chopper is a fraud, leaving her in charge of keeping them alive.

As they struggle to survive, an unexpected chemistry begins to develop, according to the film's synopsis.

Produced by Marc Platt, known for the recent Wicked movie adaptation, and based on a screenplay by Tom Melia, The Survival List also marks Blake's first behind-the-scenes producing role in a feature film.

While this is her first casting since her bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit, it isn't Blake's first appearance on screen amid the legal drama.

In May, she reprised her role as Emily Nelson in Another Simple Favor, the sequel to A Simple Favor, which was filmed in Italy earlier in 2024.

