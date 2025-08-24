Halsey slams "bulls**t" controversy over co-star Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney 's latest movie Americana is caught in the crossfire of a growing controversy – but her co- star Halsey isn't having any of it.

Sydney Sweeney's (l.) co-star Halsey has defended their recent film Americana amid backlash and calls for a boycott. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/@iamhalsey

Halsey took to her Instagram story to call out fans who are boycotting the crime thriller after Sydney's recent American Eagle ad campaign was widely criticized for seemingly leaning into eugenics dog whistles.

The controversial ad, which played on the words "genes" and "jeans," has led some fans to skip out on seeing Sydney's new project.

But the Without Me singer pushed back on her post, writing, "you should go see this movie. because [Director Tony Tost] made an exceptional film, in honor of a genre he knows intimately," per Page Six.

"Because his work and his vision are greater than the 24 hr gossip tabloid denim bulls**t," she continued.

Halsey further doubled down, stressing that the movie should be judged on its own merit: "If you love cinema, then you should know that cinema comes first. This is cinema."

She added that she doesn't think it's fair for the press to "predatorily rip a hardworking director and his hardworking crew for their film that is completely separate-from and unrelated-to a (pretty dumb) advertising take."