Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher was diagnosed with serious health condition before death

South Orange, New Jersey - Actor Andre Braugher, who died on Monday, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

In announcing the two-time Emmy Award winner's death on Monday, Braugher's publicist, Jennifer Allen, said that he had died after "a brief illness." On Thursday, Allen confirmed to The LA Times that the 61-year-old film and TV star had been diagnosed "a few months ago."



In confirming the diagnosis on Thursday, Allen did not provide further details about the late actor's condition.

Braugher fluidly bounced between comedic and dramatic roles, notably captivating audiences in the crime drama Homicide: Life on the Street and the zany cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine playing two iconic TV detectives: the no-nonsense Frank Pembleton and the beloved Capt. Ray Holt, respectively.

He earned his first Emmy for his role on the groundbreaking series Homicide and a second for his rare turn as an antagonist in the 2006 FX miniseries Thief.