Andre Braugher, acclaimed Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, has died

New Jersey - Emmy-Award winning actor Andre Braugher, best known for playing stoic police officers on the TV shows Booklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, has died. He was 61 years old.

Andre received wide praise for his sensitive portrayal of an openly gay cop, earning him four Emmy nominations and two Critic Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The actor spent the last years of his life turning this intense stoicism into deadpan comic genius as Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Braugher first wowed in his break-out role as Detective Frank Pembleton, an intense cop, on the 1990s Baltimore crime show Homicide: Life on the Street. The show ran for six years, and the role earned him his first Emmy in 1998.

Comedian Joe Lo Truglio (c.) paid tribute to Andre Braugher's on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/andrebraugher

Braugher's fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine actors took to social media to mourn his passing.

Terry Crews, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts."

Comedian Joe Lo Truglio, took to Instagram to share that while Andre was known for his booming voice and powerful acting, he also loved to sing.

"What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found," Truglio said. "At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already."

In between his award-winning cop roles, Braugher brought his serious dramatic talent to movies like Glory, Get on The Bus, Primal Fear, and City of Angels, but he is probably best known for his roles on acclaimed TV shows. His second Emmy was for his role as the leader of a heist crew in the FX miniseries Thief.