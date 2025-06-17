Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi has the sassiest reaction to her "King Kylie" era

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took a trip down memory lane with her daughter, Stormi, in a recent TikTok video, and it's safe to say her mini-me doesn't quite approve of her mom's famous "King Kylie" era!

In a new video shared on Monday, the seven-year-old couldn't hide her shock at Kylie's mid-2010s aesthetic, which was defined by an ever-evolving array of unusual hair colors.

"Why are you so shocked?" the 27-year-old reality star asks Stormi.

"Did you dye your hair in that photo?" Stormi then asks.

Kylie explains that it was a wig, but her kiddo still wasn't having it!

"A blue wig with a red outfit?" Stormi says.

"I know, it's not good," the Khy mogul admits before her daughter adds, "It's not a good combo!"

Of course, fans were quick to comb through the archives themselves to figure out which look Kylie showed Stormi.

Most seem to agree it was a series of snaps from 2016, where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was photographed rocking an electric blue wig with a red t-shirt dress and black, over-the-knee boots.