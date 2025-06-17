Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi has the sassiest reaction to her "King Kylie" era
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took a trip down memory lane with her daughter, Stormi, in a recent TikTok video, and it's safe to say her mini-me doesn't quite approve of her mom's famous "King Kylie" era!
In a new video shared on Monday, the seven-year-old couldn't hide her shock at Kylie's mid-2010s aesthetic, which was defined by an ever-evolving array of unusual hair colors.
"Why are you so shocked?" the 27-year-old reality star asks Stormi.
"Did you dye your hair in that photo?" Stormi then asks.
Kylie explains that it was a wig, but her kiddo still wasn't having it!
"A blue wig with a red outfit?" Stormi says.
"I know, it's not good," the Khy mogul admits before her daughter adds, "It's not a good combo!"
Of course, fans were quick to comb through the archives themselves to figure out which look Kylie showed Stormi.
Most seem to agree it was a series of snaps from 2016, where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was photographed rocking an electric blue wig with a red t-shirt dress and black, over-the-knee boots.
While Kylie may have been quick to confess that she had some style misses during her "King Kylie" era, she clearly doesn't regret it entirely, as she briefly brought back the blue hair in September 2024!
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner