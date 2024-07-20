Bruce Springsteen joins ranks of billionaire musicians in new wealth milestone

Rumson, New Jersey - The Boss is officially a billionaire, Forbes said Friday, estimating that rock star Bruce Springsteen is conservatively worth $1.1 billion.

The guitar hero bard behind hits including The River has solidified much of his wealth in recent years, the financial outlet indicated, in no small part due to a blockbuster sale in 2021 of his music catalog to Sony for an estimated half-a-billion dollars.



The deal followed his wildly successful Broadway show run. Now, Springsteen is on a global tour currently set to run through 2025.

According to industry tracker Pollstar, in 2023 Springsteen sold more than 1.6 million concert tickets, raking in $380 million in revenue.

And the 74-year-old Dancing in the Dark singer shows no signs of slowing down.

For decades, the Jungleland songwriter has penned music that focuses a sentimental lens on underdogs and the working class – and he's sold 140 million albums globally, placing him among the all-time bestselling musicians ever.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with 20 Grammys and an Oscar to his name, Springsteen is also set to be the subject of a forthcoming biopic, with Jeremy Allen White of The Bear fame slated to play him.