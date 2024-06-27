BTS agency employees charged for insider trading in K-pop industry scandal

Seoul, South Korea - Three employees at affiliates of HYBE, the agency behind K-pop megastars BTS, have been charged without detention for alleged insider trading, prosecutors said Thursday.

BTS performs on stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas before announcing their hiatus. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

BTS members told fans on June 14, 2022, that they were taking a break from the supergroup to focus on their solo careers, citing exhaustion and the pressures of their stratospheric success.



Many analysts said at the time the hiatus was strategic, with South Korea's mandatory 18-month military service looming for band members.

The company's share price fell nearly 25% when the market opened the day after the announcement, wiping nearly 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) off its value.

Prosecutors said three employees who had prior knowledge of the announcement sold their shares before it was made public, avoiding losses ranging from around $24,063 to $108,100.

The employees worked for BTS for eight to 10 years since the group's debut, and therefore were "able to obtain this material information" that could "significantly impact investment decisions," Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office said in a statement sent to AFP.