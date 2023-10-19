Burt Young: Tributes pour in after Rocky star passes away

Los Angeles, California - Actor Burt Young, a former boxer who earned an Oscar nomination for his breakout role as Sylvester Stallone's sidekick in the smash hit Rocky films, has died at 83.

Burt Young (r.), who played Paulie to Sylvester Stallone's Rokcy Balboa in the iconic Hollywood movies, has passed away. © Andrew H. Walker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Stallone, who starred as the boxer Rocky Balboa in the iconic Hollywood franchise, on Wednesday hailed his "dear friend" Young as an "incredible man" and artist.



"I and the World will miss you very much...RIP," he wrote on Instagram.

Young's daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, confirmed his death to The New York Times, which reported that he passed away on October 8 in Los Angeles.

Born in Queens, New York, Young spent a short time as a professional boxer before launching into acting, where he spun his grizzled, bulldog persona into a prolific career spanning over half a century.

After several small roles in television and film, including Roman Polanski's Chinatown, Young was cast as the stout sidekick Paulie in the 1976 drama "Rocky" written by Stallone and directed by John G. Avildsen.

In addition to the film's successful box office run, Young received an Academy Award nomination in 1977 in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa's opponent-turned-trainer in the series, said that Young was "a beautiful and talented soul."